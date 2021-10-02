Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ladakh situation normal over last 6 months; 13th round of talks likely soon: Army chief MM Naravane

Army chief General MM Naravane, who is conducting a security review of forward areas in eastern Ladakh, on Saturday said the situation over last 6 months has been quite normal. Naravane also said hopes of having the 13th round of talks in the second week of October cannot be ruled out, during which a consensus on how disengagement will take place, can be reached.

Commenting on the standoff situation on the India-China border, Army chief General MM Naravane said, "By and by all friction points will get resolved. I am of the firm opinion that we can resolve our differences through dialogue."

"I am hopeful we will be able to achieve results," Naravane said.

"We're hopeful of having the 13th round of talks in the second week of October. The situation over last 6 months has been quite normal," said Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on the India-China standoff.

Speaking on the Chinese troops deployment in forward areas, the army chief said, "Chinese have deployed in considerable numbers all across Eastern Ladakh and Northern front right up to our Eastern command. Definitely, there has been an increase in their deployment in the forward areas which remains a matter of concern for us."

Also commenting on the performance of K-9 VAJRA Self-Propelled Artillery, Army chief Naravane said, "These guns can also work in high-altitude areas, field trials were extremely successful. We have now added an entire regiment, this will be really helpful."

Army chief Naravane also spoke about infiltration attempts by Pakistan and said, "There were no ceasefire violations by Pakistan army from Feb till June-end. But of late there've been increased infiltration attempts that weren't supported by ceasefire violations."

"In 10 days, there have been two ceasefire violations, the situation is regressing to pre-February days," he said.

"We have conveyed through hotline messages and DGMO level talks that take place every week that they (Pakistan) should not give support to any terror-related activities," Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane today said in Ladakh.

Also Read | Decades of mistrust can't change overnight: Army Chief Gen Naravane on Indo-Pak ties

Latest India News