Arjun Singh, BJP's Bengal vice-president and MP, rejoins Trinamool Congress

Image Source : ANI BJP Lok Sabha MP Arjun Singh joins TMC in the presence of party's general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.

BJP West Bengal vice-president and MP Arjun Singh on Sunday joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of party's general secretary and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

"Warmly welcoming former Vice President of @BJP4Bengal and MP from Barrackpore, Shri @ArjunsinghWB into the All India Trinamool Congress family. He joins us today in the presence of our National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc," the TMC said on its Twitter handle.

Speculations about the growing distance between BJP parliamentarian Arjun Singh and the party had cropped up last week, as the heavyweight party MP from Barrackpore was again vocal against the style of functioning of the leadership.

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Arjun Singh switched sides from TMC and joined BJP. He contested against Professor Debdoot Sheet, IIT Kharagpur and won the election.

Previously, Singh had also won Bhatpara assembly seat consecutive four times since 2001 as a Trinamool Congress candidate. He has also been appointed as one of the twelve Vice-Presidents of the West Bengal Unit of BJP on 1 June 2020.

Although for quite some time, Singh had been vocal against the Union Textile Ministry, over the latter's alleged reluctance in solving the jute price issue, never before the MP had directly criticised the party leadership as he did on Sunday afternoon.

According to him, the state BJP leadership in West Bengal, shows an indifferent approach towards those leaders who have joined the saffron camp from ruling Trinamool Congress.

"I have been associated with BJP for almost three years. Still, I am unable to shed by my Trinamool Congress identity which I had once. The BJP leaders still do not trust me. I do not know why they distrust me. I am being provided with a chair and pen. But I have not been provided the ink for that pen. Then how can I work for people?" he questioned.

Political analysts feel that there can be two possibilities behind such rebel mood of Arjun Singh. The first is that he is slowly preparing his exit rout from BJP to rejoin the Trinamool, which many such leaders have done before. The second is before the meeting with Nadda, he is shaping his bargaining tools.

Singh also said on Sunday that it is unfortunate that after so many years, the BJP was unable to build up a booth-level organisational network in West Bengal.

The rebel BJP MP Arjun Singh was also seen sharing dais with TMC MLA Somenath Shyam at a religious programme in his constituency Barrackpore, few days ago.

Arjun Singh along with his son and Bhatpara BJP MLA Pawan Singh was seen together with Shyam, the TMC MLA from Jagatdal, at the religious programme.

Asked about it, Singh said there is no need for speculation as it was a social-religious programme.

