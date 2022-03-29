UP polls: Allahabad HC stays Abbas Ansari's arrest in 'hisab kitab' remark case

Follow us on Image Source : ABBAS ANSARI/SOCIAL MEDIA Allahabad HC stays arrest of Abbas Ansari in 'hisab kitab' remark case

Highlights An FIR against Abbas Ansari was lodged on Friday

Ansari had given a controversial statement against government officials at a public rally

Ansari contested from Mau Sadar constituency in Uttar Pradesh elections

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday put a stay on the arrest of Abbas Ansari, son of jailed don-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari. An FIR against Abbas Ansari was lodged on Friday for his controversial statement against government officials at a public rally.

"A case has been registered against Abbas Ansari under Section 171 F (Punishment for undue influence or personation at an election) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) for violating the Model Code of Conduct," Superintendent of Police (SP), Sushil Bhole had confirmed.

In its order, the high court also asked the Election Commission and the Uttar Pradesh government to submit an affidavit by April 27.

Ansari at a public rally had said, if Samajwadi Party (SP) and its alliance government is formed in Uttar Pradesh, he has asked the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav not to transfer the government officials for the next six months as their 'Hisab Kitab' would be done first.

In his defence, later Ansari said, "The government officials have harassed the people of UP unnecessarily by bringing out old issues, their family issues and even by registering fake cases."

He added, "As per my knowledge they (government officials) have made money out of it. Hence, an inquiry will be done in these cases and so I used that statement."

Ansari contested from the Mau Sadar constituency in Uttar Pradesh elections as a candidate of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of the SP.

Also Read | Lucknow court frames charges against Mukhtar Ansari in case of assault of jail officials

Latest India News