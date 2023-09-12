AAP will contest Haryana Assembly elections alone, says Sandeep Pathak

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP MP Sandeep Pathak

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said it will contest all 90 seats in the Haryana Assembly election scheduled to be held in the next year.

"The Vidhan Sabha elections will be held in Haryana...Haryana has a lot of energy and the people here want a change. We will fight the Vidhan Sabha elections alone and on all the seats..," said AAP MP Sandeep Pathak after meeting with Haryana party leaders.

Meanwhile, AAP also decided to contest Madhya Pradesh Assembly election where the Bharatiya Janata Party is in power. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had earlier announced it will field candidates in all the 230 assembly seats in MP.

AAP releases first list of 10 candidates

AAP announced the first list of 10 candidates, including nominees for two seats in Bhopal district currently held by the ruling BJP, for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

With this, the AAP has become the third political party, after the BJP and the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), to release its first list of candidates for the year-end polls whose schedule is yet to be announced.

The list includes candidates from Bhopal district's Govindpura seat, Sajjan Singh Parmar, and Dr Ravikant Dwivedi from Huzur in the state capital, a party release said here.

Both Govindpura and Huzur segments are currently represented by BJP MLAs Krishna Gaur and Rameshwar Sharma, respectively.

The list also includes the names of candidates from Sewda (Sanjay Dubey), Dimani (Surendra Singh) Tomar, Morena (Ramesh Upadhyay), Petlawad-ST (Komal Damor), Sirmour (Sarita Pandey), Sironj (IS Morya), Churhat (Anendra Govind Mishra “Rajan”) and Maharajpur (Ram Ji Patel).

