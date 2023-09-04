Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 4, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

BJP, VHP, Bajrang Dal furious over TN CM M K Stalin's son's 'Sanatan Dharma' remark, Congress, allies silent over issue

Protests, bandh in Maharashtra towns after police action against Maratha reservation supporters in Jalna

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal opposes 'one nation, one election' move, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury clarifies why he declined to join Kovind Committee

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News