Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 6, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 06, 2023 20:37 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 6, 2023.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Modi says, BJP will win 2024 LS polls, but workers must not remain complacent
  • Opposition MPs from 20 parties take out ‘tricolour march’ from Parliament
  • Congress leader AK Antony’s son Anil Antony joins BJP 
India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. 

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

