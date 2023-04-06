Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 6, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Modi says, BJP will win 2024 LS polls, but workers must not remain complacent
- Opposition MPs from 20 parties take out ‘tricolour march’ from Parliament
- Congress leader AK Antony’s son Anil Antony joins BJP
Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.