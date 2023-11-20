Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 20, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- How PM Narendra Modi consoled Team India after WC final defeat, Modi trolled on social media
- PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, CM Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot address rallies in Rajasthan
- Sikh leaders condemn serving of alcohol, meat at a dance party of Pakistani officials in Kartarpur Sahib complex
