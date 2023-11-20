Monday, November 20, 2023
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 20, 2023

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 20, 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 20, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

In today's episode:

  • How PM Narendra Modi consoled Team India after WC final defeat, Modi trolled on social media
  • PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, CM Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot address rallies in Rajasthan 
  • Sikh leaders condemn serving of alcohol, meat at a dance party of Pakistani officials in Kartarpur Sahib complex

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

 

