Monday, March 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Published on: March 07, 2022 20:47 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 7, 2022

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Will Yogi retain power in UP, if exit poll predictions are to be believed?
  • Exclusive: Why PM Modi told Putin to start direct conversation with Ukrainian President?
  • Exclusive: Visuals of massive devastation in Ukrainian cities after Russian bombing and shelling

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

