Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 23, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode: ​

Exclusive: Can Rahul be disqualified from Lok Sabha after Surat court gave him 2 years’ jail sentence

Exclusive: Congress protests in several cities after Surat Court convicted Rahul for criminal defamation

Exclusive: Arvind Kejriwal holds ‘Modi Hatao’ rally at Jantar Mantar, Delhi

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News