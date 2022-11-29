Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 29, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Israeli ambassador in India apologized for director Nadiv Lapid describing The Kashmir Files as ‘vulgar, propaganda film.’
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath leads ‘bulldozer road show’ in Godhra, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge describes PM Narendra Modi as ‘Ravana.'
- How Congress today managed to bring Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot51 and Sachin Pilot together?’
