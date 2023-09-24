290 'Shri Ram pillars' will be built on Van Gaman Marg from Ayodhya to Rameshwaram

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The construction of historic Ram temple in Ayodhya is underway

The Hindu organisations have been making all efforts to add glory to the under-construction historic Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. According to the Ashok Singhal Foundation in Karsevakpuram, as many as 290 'Shri Ram pillars' will be built on the Van Gaman Marg of Lord Ram.

These pillars will be built from Ayodhya to Rameshwaram. Ashok Singhal Foundation will start the construction project on September 30. Champat Rai, Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and member of Ashok Singhal Foundation in Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya, on Thursday, said Ram Avtar Sharma has earmarked 290 locations after doing research for 40 years on the holy path. Shri Ram pillars will be installed at all these marked locations.

The Central or state government will not have to bear the expenses of building these pillars, he added. The foundation will bear its entire expense, Rai asserted.

"The first column will reach Ayodhya on September 27 and then they will be installed in marked places on the ancient Mani mountain in the presence of Saint Mahatma and distinguished citizens.

Meanwhile, after a long battle, a grand temple is being constructed on the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. The legal battle for this temple was fought in the court for decades. The decision came from the Supreme Court in favor of building the temple and the temple has been building since 2020. It is expected that the idol of Ramlala will be installed in the sanctum in early 2024.

