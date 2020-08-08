Saturday, August 08, 2020
     
Air India plane crash: 2 deceased passengers found COVID-19 positive; rescue teams to undergo tests

At least two passengers of the 19 deceased in the Kozhikode plane crash have tested positive for the coronavirus.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 08, 2020 10:03 IST
FILE IMAGE
Image Source : AP

FILE IMAGE

At least two passengers of the 19 deceased in the Kozhikode plane crash have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 onboard overshot the tabletop runway at Karipur International airport on Friday night while landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two.

The rescue teams that had engaged in the operations will also have to undergo tests now.

Meanwhile, Air India Express said it has arranged three relief flights to Kozhikode in Kerala to assist passengers and their family members affected by the plane crash. 

