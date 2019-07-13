15 killed, 133 buildings collapse due to heavy rains, thunderstorms in UP

Image Source : PTI Heavy rains, thunderstorms in UP

At least 15 people were killed as some districts of Uttar Pradesh witnessed heavy rains and thunderstorms in the past 3 days. According to official data, 15 people died, 23 animals were killed while 133 buildings collapsed due to rain-related incidents in the past 4 days.

The main districts that were lashed by heavy rains include Unnao, Ambedkar Nagar, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Hardoi, Khiri, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar, Pilibhit, Sonabhadra, Chandoli, Firozabad, Mau and Sultanpur.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has said that partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers are on the forecast in Lucknow for Saturday.

The weather department also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Konkan and Goa, Central Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Saturday.

