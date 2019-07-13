Saturday, July 13, 2019
     
15 killed, 133 buildings collapse due to heavy rains, thunderstorms in UP

Heavy rains and thunderstorms have wreaked havoc in Uttar Pradesh. Fifteen people were killed, while more than 100 buildings collapsed as heavy rains lashed 14 districts of Uttar Pradesh. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, more rains and thunderstorms are likely in Lucknow on Saturday. 

New Delhi Published on: July 13, 2019 7:24 IST
Image Source : PTI

Heavy rains, thunderstorms in UP

At least 15 people were killed as some districts of Uttar Pradesh witnessed heavy rains and thunderstorms in the past 3 days. According to official data, 15 people died, 23 animals were killed while 133 buildings collapsed due to rain-related incidents in the past 4 days. 

The main districts that were lashed by heavy rains include Unnao, Ambedkar Nagar, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Hardoi, Khiri, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar, Pilibhit, Sonabhadra, Chandoli, Firozabad, Mau and Sultanpur. 

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has said that partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers are on the forecast in Lucknow for Saturday. 

The weather department also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Konkan and Goa, Central Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Saturday. 

