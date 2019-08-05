This wasn't the India J&K acceded to: Omar Abdullah tweets but appeals 'PLEASE STAY CALM'

Image Source : FILE Omar Abdullah has been put under house arrest. The National Conference leader has appealed for calm.

Srinagar: Amidst unprecedented measures in Jammu and Kashmir, former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were put under house arrest in Srinagar. This eventually means the top leaders will not be allowed to move out of their houses as strict restrictions are imposed in the Kashmir Valley from early Monday morning.

National Conference leader Abdullah had earlier on Sunday night expressed apprehension that he was going to be placed under house arrest along with other mainstream leaders, while Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti had called the development "ironic".

In his first tweet post midnight, Omar Abdullah said,"I believe I'm being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I'll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us.

"To the people of Kashmir, we don't know what is in store for us but I am a firm believer that what ever Almighty Allah has planned it is always for the better, we may not see it now but we must never doubt his ways. Good luck to everyone, stay safe & above all PLEASE STAY CALM," Abdullah said in a series of tweets.

Abdullah followed this with, "Violence will only play in to the hands of those who do not have the best interests of the state in mind. This wasn’t the India J&K acceded to but I’m not quite ready to give up hope yet. Let calm heads prevail. God be with you all."

Omar Abdullah also mentioned about areas like Kargil, Ladakh and Jammu in his tweet. "While I’ve been focused on Kashmir I must add a word for people in Kargil, Ladakh & Jammu. I’ve no idea what is in store for our state but it doesn’t look good. I know many of you will be upset by what unfolds. Please don’t take the law in to your own hands, please stay calm," he wrote.

Omar also voiced his concern about Pir Panchal and Chenab Valley region.

"I’m especially concerned about the people living in the Pir Panchal & Chenab Valley regions. These areas have been very susceptible to attempts at communal violence. I hope the Govt has taken adequate precautions to ensure no communal trouble breaks out."

Today we feel Vajpayee's absence the most: Mehbooba Mufti

Moments after being put under house arrest, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti also took to twitter to express her strong disappointment against the latest actions.

"Vajpayee ji despite being a BJP leader empathised with Kashmiris & earned their love. Today we feel his absence the most," Mehbooba Mufti wrote on twitter.

Mehbooba Mufti, who also tweeted about hearing "reports about internet being snapped soon including cellular coverage" and "curfew passes being issued", posted: "God knows what awaits us tomorrow. It's going to be a long night."

"In such difficult times, I'd like to assure our people that come what may, we are in this together & will fight it out. Nothing should break our resolve to strive for what's rightfully ours."

Subsequently, Mehbooba Mufti tweeted: "How ironic that elected representatives like us who fought for peace are under house arrest. The world watches as people & their voices are being muzzled in J&K. The same Kashmir that chose a secular democratic India is facing oppression of unimaginable magnitude. Wake up India".

Schools and colleges in Jammu and Kashmir have been shut indefinitely. All Yatras also were cancelled and pilgrims were asked to return.

