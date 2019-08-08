Image Source : FILE NMC Bill: Doctors temporarily call off nationwide strike in view of flood situation, abrogation of Article 370

Doctors across the nation opposing the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, has called off their nationwide strike in a view of the prevailing situation across the country after the resolution of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and flood-like situation in several states.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) on Thursday issued a statement temporary calling off its agitation on humanitarian grounds until further notice" in view of the flood situation in the state & abrogation of Article 370.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) also decided to call off its nationwide strike against NMC bill. But IMA also said it will continue to fight against the NMC bill and carry out an aggressive public campaign against it.

"IMA emergency action committee had proclaimed on Sunday a nationwide withdrawal of services on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Medical students and resident doctors are on a warpath. A delegation of IMA under the leadership of IMA National President, Dr Santanu Sen along with other senior leaders, medical student representatives and junior doctors met Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare," IMA said in a statement.

\\\"Certain clarifications and assurances given by him and considering the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, heavy flood situation in North East, Karnataka, Maharashtra and other parts of the country as well as untimely sad demise of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj and the need for further dialogue and creating awareness about hazards of certain provisions of NMC, IMA defers its call for withdrawal of services to a later date of choice," said Sen.

A statement issued by IMA said "it supports the medical students and resident doctors and will continue to add momentum to the movement till justice is rendered. IMA has decided an aggressive public campaign against section 32, 50 and 51 which legitimises quackery and promotes crosspathy, section 10.1.i on capping of fee in undergraduate and post-graduate medical education, on section 15 the lingering uncertainty of the career of medical students and section 29.3 and 28.7 on quality of medical education."

"The struggle of IMA against the deleterious clauses of NMC Bill 2019 will continue till the medical education and the health of the nation are out of harm's way. IMA will consult with all the stakeholders especially the medical students and resident doctors on further course of action," said the statement.

