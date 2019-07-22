Image Source : INDIA TV Man, wife get 2 years' rigorous imprisonment for throwing mother out of house

A court here on Monday sentenced a man and his wife to two years' rigorous imprisonment for harassing and threatening his elderly mother and forcibly occupying her house after throwing her out.

The XIX Metropolitan Magistrate Court convicted the 40-year-old man and his 34-year-old wife, both private employees, and sentenced them to RI, besides imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 on each on them, police said.

The couple was convicted under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 criminal intimidation and other relevant sections of the IPC, a police official said.

The man's mother, who is a widow, had lodged a police complaint on October 2015 against her son and daughter-in-law for allegedly ill-treating and abusing her and forcibly occupying her house after throwing her out.

The woman, in the complaint, said she has two sons and a daughter, all of whom got married when her husband was alive.

She said that she and her husband lived in their own house, while the children lived separately with their respective families.

In October 2013, her husband died and in February 2015, her elder son and his wife forcibly entered her house, the complainant said.

The woman accused her son of transferring the ownership of the house to his name in June 2015 and added that they abused and threatened her to get her to leave the house, police said based on the complaint.

On October 13, 2015, when the woman had gone out of the house, her son and daughter-in-law locked her out and threatened her of dire consequences if she came back, the police said.

Following the complaint from the elderly woman, a case was registered and later, a charge sheet was filed in the court, they added.

