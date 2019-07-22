Indian at heart, Indian in spirit: PM Modi is elated at Chandrayaan-2 launch

After the massive success of Chandrayaan-2 Moon mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the launch of Chandrayaan-2 illustrates the prowess of our scientists and the determination of 130 crore Indians to scale new frontiers of science.
Prime Minister Modi said, “Efforts such as Chandrayaan- 2 will further encourage our bright youngsters towards science, top quality research and innovation.”
This mission will offer new knowledge about the Moon.
The Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan-2 mission has been launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.
After the launch of Chandrayaan-2, ISRO has confirmed that all parameters are fine and all functions are performing normally.
The rocket propelled into space an orbiter, a lander 'Vikram' (named after ISRO founder and eminent Indian scientist Vikram Sarabhai) and a moon rover 'Pragyaan'.
Meanwhile, reactions have started to pour, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman among the first ones to congratulate ISRO on the histroic feat.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal congratulated the team that made “moon mission launch a reality”
“Many congratulations to ISRO and its women led team that made the ambitious moon mission #Chandrayaan2 launch a reality, “ he said
Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also congrulates ISRO on the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2.
Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said, "I salute @Isro scientists for making India a space super power by successfully launching #Chandrayaan2. I wish the mission a grand success."
President Ram Nath Kovind took to twitter and congratulated the scientists and engineers for furthering India's indigenous space programme.
The success of Chandrayaan 2 makes India the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to pull off a soft landing on the moon. The launch is a huge achievent because the window of opportunity for the launch of India’s first lander mission to the Moon is extremely small — barely a few minutes — and the scientists have very little flexibility in the final minutes before lift-off.
ISRO has sent up three GSLV-Mk III rockets so far. The first carried Crew Module Atmospheric Re-entry Experiment in December 2014. The second and third GSLV-Mk III carried communication satellites GSAT-19 and GSAT-29 in February 2017 and November 2018 respectively.
GSLV-Mk III will also be used for India's manned space mission in 2022.
