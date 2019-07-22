Indian at heart, Indian in spirit: PM Modi is elated at Chandrayaan-2 launch

Image Source : TWITTER @NARENDRAMODI Launch of Chandrayaan2 illustrates prowess of our scientists, determination of 130 crore Indians: PM Modi

After the massive success of Chandrayaan-2 Moon mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the launch of Chandrayaan-2 illustrates the prowess of our scientists and the determination of 130 crore Indians to scale new frontiers of science.

Prime Minister Modi said, “Efforts such as Chandrayaan- 2 will further encourage our bright youngsters towards science, top quality research and innovation.”

Special moments that will be etched in the annals of our glorious history!



The launch of #Chandrayaan2 illustrates the prowess of our scientists and the determination of 130 crore Indians to scale new frontiers of science.



Indian at heart, Indian in spirit!

Indian at heart, Indian in spirit!



What would make every Indian overjoyed is the fact that #Chandrayaan2 is a fully indigenous mission.



It will have an Orbiter for remote sensing the Moon and also a Lander-Rover module for analysis of lunar surface. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2019

#Chandrayaan2 is unique because it will explore and perform studies on the south pole region of lunar terrain which is not explored and sampled by any past mission.



This mission will offer new knowledge about the Moon. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2019

The Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan-2 mission has been launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

After the launch of Chandrayaan-2, ISRO has confirmed that all parameters are fine and all functions are performing normally.

The rocket propelled into space an orbiter, a lander 'Vikram' (named after ISRO founder and eminent Indian scientist Vikram Sarabhai) and a moon rover 'Pragyaan'.

Meanwhile, reactions have started to pour, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman among the first ones to congratulate ISRO on the histroic feat.

Congratulations on Chandrayaan2. Compliments to the entire team at ISRO.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal congratulated the team that made “moon mission launch a reality”

“Many congratulations to ISRO and its women led team that made the ambitious moon mission #Chandrayaan2 launch a reality, “ he said

Many congratulations to ISRO and its women led team that made the ambitious moon mission Chandrayaan2 launch a reality, bringing India closer to become the fourth country in the world to soft-land a spacecraft on the lunar surface.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also congrulates ISRO on the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2.

Congratulating team ISRO for the successful launch of #Chandrayaan2

Every Indian is proud of you!

Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said, "I salute @Isro scientists for making India a space super power by successfully launching #Chandrayaan2. I wish the mission a grand success."

I salute ISRO scientists for making India a space super power by successfully launching Chandrayaan2. I wish the mission a grand success.

President Ram Nath Kovind took to twitter and congratulated the scientists and engineers for furthering India's indigenous space programme.

The historic launch of Chandrayaan2 from Sriharikota is a proud moment for all Indians. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers for furthering India's indigenous space programme. May ISRO continue to master new technologies, and continue to conquer new frontiers

The success of Chandrayaan 2 makes India the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to pull off a soft landing on the moon. The launch is a huge achievent because the window of opportunity for the launch of India’s first lander mission to the Moon is extremely small — barely a few minutes — and the scientists have very little flexibility in the final minutes before lift-off.

ISRO has sent up three GSLV-Mk III rockets so far. The first carried Crew Module Atmospheric Re-entry Experiment in December 2014. The second and third GSLV-Mk III carried communication satellites GSAT-19 and GSAT-29 in February 2017 and November 2018 respectively.

GSLV-Mk III will also be used for India's manned space mission in 2022.

