Image Source : JEEP Jeep Compass: Much awaited affordable diesel-AT variant to launch in India soon, Check details

Jeep Compass was unveiled in India in April 2017 and started production in the FCA India Pune plant from July 1 2017.

This was the first big venture by the American carmaker 'Jeep' in the Indian market.

However, for over two years the Jeep Compass did not boast of a diesel-AT variant. And for over two years this became a talking point amongst the critiques of the car. The growing traffic conditions in cities around the country have forced people to demand automatic transmission.

The company did bring the diesel-AT setup in the top-spec Jeep Compass Trailhawk earlier this year but again the company went overboard by pricing the Trailhawk version of Jeep Compass at Rs 27.86 lakh ex-showroom Delhi.

For someone who wants to buy a compact SUV, this price was outside the bracket and the competitors of Jeep Compass were providing just the right solutions for such people.

So for those who were hoping for a decently priced Jeep Compass diesel-AT, times have been disappointing.

Until now!

As per reports, Jeep is planning to bring in its 9-speed automatic gearbox to the lower models in the coming months. This is the same gearbox that comes with the Jeep Compass Trailhawk.

Jeep however will not be bringing in this gearbox in the Limited Plus model of the car for the reasons that it would make the car costlier and the price would be too close to the Trailhawk.

With the kind of competition, Jeep faces in the compact SUV segment with the launch of MG Hector and KIA Seltos not to mention the already existing Tata Harrier, XUV 500 and Hyundai Creta, this diesel-AT variant could just prove to be the edge that Jeep Compass was looking for.

