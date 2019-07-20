German auto-giant Mercedes-Benz targeting 25 per cent sales online by 2025

Image Source : AP German auto-giant Mercedes Benz targetting 25 per cent sales online by 2025

Online store for cars? Yes, you heard it right.

Just like clothes, shoes and grocery in the coming years, you will be able to purchase cars online. The company with the three-pointed star has ambitious plans to make 25 per cent of all its sales online by 2025.

Britta Seeger, a member of the board of management of Daimler AG, responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Sales & Marketing, said in an event in The Hague, Netherlands that the company is planning for 25 per cent of its sales to be online by 2025.

“The digitalisation is changing the way we live and do business. Customers around the world expect to be able to interact online with their brands anywhere and at any time, with “Best Customer Experience 4.0″, we are consistently aligning our sales activities to these requirements. We want to offer our customers seamless luxury experiences and lasting memories – regardless of the time, place or channel they are using" Seeger said.

Revealing the German auto giant's ambitious plans Seeger added: Buying a Mercedes-Benz should become as easy as ordering a book for our customers. We expect that by 2025, 25 per cent of our worldwide sales will take place online.

The marque has sold 6561 units in the first half of 2019. It is 18 per cent down from 8061 units sold at the same time last year.

The downwards trend marks an industry-wide slowdown in the Indian passenger vehicle market.