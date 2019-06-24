Lok Sabha takes up a record 10 questions on single day

Image Source : PTI A view of Lok Sabha

In a record of sorts, the Lok Sabha on Monday took up 10 questions during the Question Hour, marking a feather in the cap of new Speaker Om Birla.

Birla, who presided over the proceedings, ensured that there was discipline in the House and the members stuck to the point while raising questions and the ministers gave crisp replies.

Taking up 10 questions during the one-hour proceedings is a record, said an official of the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Earlier, the House has been able to take up just about 4-5 questions on an average.

The first session of the new Lok Sabha began on June 17 and Monday was the second day when the Question Hour took place.

The first two days of the session saw new members taking oath. On June 19, the House elected the Speaker and the next day, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint sitting of Parliament.

The Question Hour in this session took place for the first time on June 21.

The fact that the House took up 10 questions on a single goes on to demonstrate that Birla, a two-time member of the Lok Sabha, intends to increase productivity.

The Question Hour earlier has been the most affected part of the proceedings of the Lok Sabha due to the disruptions and pandemonium caused by members over various issues.

The Opposition members have been disrupting and forcing adjournments of the House repeatedly, despite the Chair telling them that it is the best time of the proceedings to corner the government.

