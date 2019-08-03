Jammu & Kashmir turmoil: IAF to airlift stranded Amarnath Yatris using CL-17 and IL-76 planes

IAF has stepped in to ease situation in Jammu and Kashmir

After cancellation of Amarnath Yatra due to terror threats, it has now been decided that stranded yatris will be airlifted to safety by Indian Air Force. The IAF will be pressing CL-17 and IL-76 planes into service for the airlift. Air Force has taken the decision after a request made by Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik.

Jammu & Kashmir Government on Friday advised all those on Amarnath Yatra to immediately return citing terror threats. The yatra has since been cancelled. Yartris have started making their way back to their hometowns. Now the Indian Air Force has decided to assist them.

In fact, the IAF has already started making sorties and has airlifted 320 stranded yatris so far, reported PTI.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir has seen a major troop build up in recent days. Regional parties like People's Democratic Party and National Conference have resented the development alleging that this was BJP-led central government's attempt to strike down Article 35A and the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu & Kashmir parties should unite to send message to the Centre

On Saturday, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti made an appeal to all political parties of the state asking them to unite.

"Workers of all political parties should come together so that a message can be given to Centre that they can't toy with J&K's special position," She was quoted by ANI as saying.