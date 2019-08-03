Image Source : PTI/FILE Kashmir turmoil: Workers of all political parties should come together, says Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that the workers of all political parties should come together so that a message can be given to Centre that they can't toy with state's special position.

Speaking to the reporters, Mehbooba said the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir have created fear among people and it's unfortunate that the Centre isn't issuing a clear statement.

Mehbooba Mufti,PDP:Workers of all political parties should come together so that a message can be given to Centre that they can't toy with J&K's special position.Recent developments in J&K have created fear among people&it's unfortunate that Centre isn't issuing a clear statement pic.twitter.com/KaiSY0joJf — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019

Earlier in the day, Mehbooba said that it is a travesty that the Central government has not made efforts to reach out and clarify on the situation in the state.

"Yet again the valley is on edge. It's a travesty that Central government hasn't madeefforts to reach out and clarify recent developments," the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader said in a tweet.

Yet again the valley is on edge. It’s a travesty that Central govt hasn’t made efforts to reach out & clarify recent developments. I’ll be in Budgam today to meet party workers & create awareness about J&K’s special constitutional provisions. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 3, 2019

After the Army's announcement, the Jammu and Kashmir government asked Amarnath Yatris and tourists to cut short their stay in the Valley and return as soon as possible.

To this end, a Congress policy planning group on Jammu and Kashmir met under the chairmanship of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

"There was deep concern expressed at the continuous reports emanating from both the Union Home Ministry and the State Government which were creating an atmosphere of panic and apprehension about the intentions of the government," an official statement said.

It said the "massive build-up" of security forces, curtailment of the Sri Amarnath Yatra, also the unprecedented advisories being issued to the tourists, yatris and other civilians, were all creating an atmosphere of heightened insecurity and fear.

The meeting was attended among others by state's former 'Sadr-e-Riyasat' Karan Singh, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former home minister P Chidambaram, Congress in-charge for J&K affairs Ambika Soni, CWC member Tariq Hamid Karra, J&K PCC President Ghulam Ahmed Mir and former CLP Leader Rigzing Zora.

The group monitors the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and comes out with policy planning and suggestions on behlf of the Congress party.