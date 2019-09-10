Image Source : FILE Decks cleared for two rail lines in Haryana

The decks have been cleared for the construction of two rail lines in Haryana as the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited has completed their detailed survey and detailed project report, an official said on Tuesday.

With the construction of the Karnal-Yamunanagar (61 km) and Jind-Hansi (50 km) rail lines, the long-standing demand of the people would be fulfilled, a government spokesman said.

The estimated cost of these projects is Rs 1,173 crore and Rs 923 crore, respectively.

The proposed Karnal-Yamunanagar line would join the existing Bhaini-Khurd station on the Delhi-Ambala railway line.

The construction of this line would provide direct and fast connectivity between Karnal and Yamunanagar as the travel distance would be reduced by 50 kilometres. Besides, it would also provide direct connectivity to Haridwar.

The spokesman said the Jind-Hansi new line would join the existing Jind station on the Delhi-Bathinda railway line.

The construction of this line would reduce the distance between Jind and Hisar by 50 km.

