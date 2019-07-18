Coming soon: E-passport with chip for better security features

Coming soon: Chip-enabled e-passports with advanced security features

E-passports with advanced securiry features will soon be introduced by the government. The government has informed Parliament that plans are afoot to issue e-passports with advanced security features such as a chip storing personal details of an applicant embedded in the physical passport booklet.

In case anyone tampers with the chip, the system will be able to identify it resulting in the failure of the passport authentication.

The personal particulars of the applicant would be digitally signed and stored in the chip, which would be embedded in the physical passport booklet.

The government has given its approval for procurement of electronic contactless inlays for manufacturing of e-passports to the India Security Press (ISP) Nasik.

In this regard, ISP, Nasik, has been authorised to float a global three-stage tender for procurement of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)-compliant electronic contactless inlays along with its operating system, which is required for the manufacture of e-passports, Rajya Sabha Minster of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said.

The manufacture of e-passport will commence on the successful completion of the tendering and procurement process by the ISP, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

