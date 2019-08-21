Image Source : ANI Ajay Kumar named new defence secretary

Ajay Kumar was on Wednesday appointed the new Defence Secretary. He will replace Sanjay Mitra whose term ends on August 23, according to the Prime Minister-headed Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Subash Chandra, IAS (of 1986 batch), Special Secretary, Department of Defence, is the new Secretary, Department of Defence Production. He will take over from Ajay Kumar, IAS (1985 batch).

Brij Kumar Agarwal, IAS (1985 batch) has been appointed Secretary to the Lokpal in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India.

