Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in damage control mode?, publishes another advertisement

Ad war in Maharashtra: After the controversy over Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena's advertisement that was released on Tuesday, another ad has been published on Wednesday. The Shiv Sena-led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde raised eyebrows on Tuesday by putting out an advertisement citing a survey which showed that Shinde was the most popular choice for the state's top political job rather than his deputy Devendra Fadnavis. While the advertisment's tagline was "Modi for India, Shinde for Maharashtra', the chief minister later sought to downplay it, saying both he and BJP leader Fadnavis were "in people's minds" and working together.

What is in today's ad

In today's ad, it is mentioned that Shiv Sena-BJP alliance is the first choice of the people. Yesterday CM-Shiv Sena claimed that Eknath Shinde is preferred for the state's top job. Simultaneously, the election symbol of Shiv Sena has been shown in today's advertisement after the election symbol of BJP. On one side there is a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on the other side, there is also a picture of Balasaheb Thackeray of Shiv Sena. Devendra Fadnavis's picture along with Eknath Shinde has also been published in today's advertisement. However, in today's ad, the CM-led Shiv Sena has again committed a mistake.

