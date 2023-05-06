EXCLUSIVE: NCP chief Sharad Pawar paves way for Ajit Pawar, says 'won't contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NCP chief Sharad Pawar's exclusive interview

Sharad Pawar Exclusive: A day after taking a U-turn on his decision to step down as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), veteran leader Sharad Pawar on Saturday explained the reasons behind this development. In an exclusive interview with India TV, the seasoned politician said that he was contemplating stepping down for the last one month as it's time to give responsibility to the new generation.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW HERE

"I was thinking that I would discuss my resignation with my colleagues, but I was afraid that they would not agree... so I did not tell them my decision... I should have discussed it with him," Pawar added. Speaking further, he added, "I was feeling that eventually my decision would be accepted by my party people but it did not happen, my guess was wrong."

The NCP supremo also claimed that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi also called him and asked him to reconsider his decision. "Top leadership from Assam to Kerala called me and asked me to change my decision," Pawar stated.

ALSO READ: 'Due to your love...': Sharad Pawar takes back his decision to resign as NCP president

NCP supremo hails his nephew Ajit Pawar

Pawar also heaps praises on his nephew and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, saying the latter played a huge role in convincing him to withdraw his resignation. "Some people give priority to work and Ajit Pawar is also one of them," the NCP chief added. However, Ajit Pawar, who was pipped to be the next NCP chief, was a notable absentee from Pawar's press conference on Friday (May 5). When asked about this, Sharad Pawar said that others are here and that "everyone can't be present in one press conference."

Further, the NCP president also stressed that he would work for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, however, he would not contest the poll. "I will continue working for the 2024 General Elections. I will not contest elections but our friends will, and we have to work for them to win," he remarked.

ALSO READ: Sharad Pawar to stay as NCP chief for now as Core Committee refuses to accept his resignation

What Pawar said on his successor?

Speaking about giving responsibility to the next generation, Pawar said it takes time for a successor to take over. The responsibility would be given to the next generation, but leaders like Supriya Sule and Praful Patel were not ready to take the responsibility of the party's president post, he added.

"We have the next three years in our hands to look for a successor. Many experienced people are in the party. Those who work in the district will be brought into the politics of the state and those who are in the politics of the state will be prepared for the politics of the country," Pawar concluded.

Pawar had resigned on May 2

It should be mentioned here that Pawar, on May 2, had announced his decision to step down as president of his party. The announcement by Pawar at an event in Mumbai stunned leaders and workers of his party, and many were seen crying and pleading with the 82-year-old party patriarch to reconsider his decision. Later on May 5, the NCP leader changed his mind and withdrew his resignation.