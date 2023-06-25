Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra: Rain lashes Mumbai; IMD issues Orange, Yellow alerts for THESE parts of state | VIDEO

Maharashtra: Mumbai including several parts of Maharashtra are receiving fresh spells of rain. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts amid the ongoing monsoon in various districts. IMD has issued an Orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri. In addition, the weather department issues a Yellow alert for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Sindhudurg. It further informed that the city received 104 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 123 mm and 139 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours. The weather department has predicted moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs and possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places today.

Monsoon has made swift progress

Earlier on Saturday, IMD stated that the monsoon is likely to cover both Delhi and Mumbai around the same time within the next two days. It has now made swift progress after a slow start, covering numerous regions including some parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, northeast India, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, most parts of Himachal Pradesh, and some parts of Haryana, according to an IMD official.

Monsoon may cover entire Maharashtra by Sunday

D S Pai, a senior scientist at the IMD had said, "The monsoon may cover entire Maharashtra and some parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan by tomorrow (Sunday)."

"Conditions are favourable for the further advance of the monsoon over most parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, more parts of Haryana, including Chandigarh, Delhi, some parts of Gujarat, east Rajasthan and Punjab, during the next two days," the IMD said in a statement.

