Maharashtra: CM, Ajit Pawar, and I are combination without challenge, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday (August 17) said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and he were a combination which has no challenge because of their working style.

He also took a swipe at Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar after the latter claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that he would be back to unfurl the Tricolour at the Red Fort next year (on Independence Day) was inspired from Fadnavis, who had routinely said during the 2019 Assembly poll campaign that he would be back (mi punha yael).

Fadnavis said the PM would address the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day next year as the entire country was standing with the latter who was working tirelessly for its citizens.

“We three have come together. You know about the working style of Shindeji and you are also aware of me and Ajit dada. We three coming together is a combination which has no challenge,” Fadnavis said while speaking at a 'shasan aplya daari' (government at your doorstep) programme in Shirdi.

Fadnavis' swipe at Sharad Pawar

He also took an apparent swipe at Sharad Pawar for his remark on PM Modi earlier today and said that there is still “terror” of his statement “I’ll be back”.

“Last time, I said 'mi punha yael' (I will be back) and I can see the terror of that statement is still there. Some people are still in terror. I would like to tell him one thing when I said 'mi punha yael', people actually brought me back but some persons betrayed us,” he said.

"There is no reason to doubt that the people will stand with Modiji, who has taken India to new heights and has worked tirelessly for the betterment of the country. He will once again address the country from the Red Fort on August 15 next year," the senior BJP leader added.

Sharad Pawar had said earlier in the day that Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that he would be back next year at the Red Fort is similar to that of Devendra Fadnavis’, however, the Maharashtra BJP leader had to settle for “lower post”.

“On 15th August, PM Modi said 'Mi Punha Yein' (I’ll come back again) I want to tell him a similar thing was said by Maharashtra's former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. He came to power but at a lower post,” Pawar said.

Fadnavis further brushed aside Opposition parties coming together to form an anti-BJP alliance by calling them "khichdi" that was not worth paying attention to.

“The Opposition parties will continue to talk while the state government will work transparently and tirelessly to bring about change and betterment in the lives of people,” he said.

Speaking at the event, CM Shinde said the opposition parties can continue to indulge in politics while his government will answer all allegations through its work.

