Maharashtra Bhushan Award: When was it established? Full list of recipients till date

The Maharashtra Bhushan Award for the year 2023 winner has been announced. This year, Marathi senior actor Ashok Saraf will be facilitated with this honour. Saraf has ruled the Marathi and Hindi cinema world and will be given this Award for his immense contribution to the field of art. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde himself announced the award and congratulated Ashok Sarafa. But do you know who and when were this Award established? If not, read further.

When was the Maharashtra Bhushan Award established?

Maharashtra Bhushan is the highest civilian award of the state government. It was started in 1995 by the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government and is conferred annually on Maharashtra Day, May 1. The Maharashtra Bhushan Award was given for the first time in 1996. Initially, this award was given for contributions in the fields of literature, art, sports, and science. Later social work, journalism, public administration, and health care were also included.

For the unversed, The recipients of this award are selected by a committee headed by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Bhushan Award winners

The first recipient of the Maharashtra Bhushan Award was Purushottam Laxman Deshpande in 1996 for his exemplary work in the field of literature. Did you know that former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and veteran singer Asha Bhosale was also honoured with this award? Know about the other winner here.

The Maharashtra Bhushan Award winners list:

Purushottam Laxman Deshpande (1996)

Lata Mangeshkar (1997)

Vijay Bhatkar (1999)

Sachin Tendulkar (2001)

Bhimsen Joshi (2002)

Abhay and Rani Bang (2003)

Baba Amte (2004)

Raghunath Anant Mashelkar (2005)

Ratan Tata (2006)

R K Patil (2007)

Dr. Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari (2008)

Mangesh Padgaonkar (2008)

Sulochana Latkar (2009)

Jayant Narlikar (2010)

Anil Kakodkar (2011)

Babasaheb Purandare (2015)

Asha Bhosle (2021)

Appasaheb Dharmadhikari (2023)

Ashok Saraf (2024)

