Saturday, July 29, 2023
     
  4. Maharashtra: ATS arrests man for providing financial aid to two terror suspects

Maharashtra: ATS arrests man for providing financial aid to two terror suspects

According to the police, electronic gadgets like mobiles, laptops have been recovered from these terrorists and they also were taking training to make bombs and were planning to target Mumbai's Chhabra House.

Reported By : Suraj Ojha, Sachin Chaudhary Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Mumbai
Updated on: July 29, 2023 15:37 IST
Picture for representational puposes
Image Source : PTI Picture for representational puposes

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested four people who are suspected members of the Al-Sufa outfit and were planning a terror attack on various location in Mumbai's Colaba-based Chhabra House. One of the man was from Ratnagiri, who was taken into custody by the Pune Police on July 18 for providing financial aid to two terror suspects.

According to the police, electronic gadgets like mobiles, laptops have been recovered from these terrorists and they also were taking training to make bombs. The terrorists conducted a recee of Chhabra House, Mumbai Police said.

The agency on Wednesday arrested a man named Abdul Qadir Dastgir Pathan in Pune for providing shelter to the terror suspects – Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan (23) and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki (24).

The ATS, which recently took over the probe from Pune police, said that it recovered black “explosive” powder, laptops, parts of drones and books written in Arabic, among other things from Khan and Saki, in addition to a tent that they had allegedly procured to stay in forest areas in Pune’s adjoining districts.

Khan and Saki, wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for their alleged involvement in a terror-related case in Rajasthan, were nabbed from the Kothrud area of Pune city on July 18. Khan, Saki and Qadir have been remanded in police custody till August 5.

