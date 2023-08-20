Adar Poonawalla conferred with Udyog Mitra award by Maharashtra government

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Adar Poonawalla receives the 'Udyog Mitra' award by the Government of Maharashtra.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, of Serum Institute of India, was conferred with the prestigious 'Udyog Mitra' award by the Government of Maharashtra. The occasion was graced by eminent dignitaries, including Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant.

It is pertinent to mention, Serum Institute of India is the same company which manufactured the COVID-19 vaccine. Last year Adar Poonawalla was also included in the list of 100 influential people by Time magazine.

Adar Poonawalla is a renowned figure in the business sphere. During the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Serum Institute played a significant role in meeting the worldwide demand for vaccines.

Adar Poonawalla gained recognition not only in the country but also around the world during the COVID period, not just within the country. Adar Poonawala is the son of Cyrus Poonawala. Adar did his initial education in Pune. Later, he went to the University of Westminster in London to pursue higher studies, where he successfully completed his graduation.

After completing his studies, Adar Poonawalla joined the Serum Institute of India and played a significant role in the company's business growth. After 10 years of being with the company, he became the CEO of the Serum Institute of India.

Ratan Tata conferred with first ever ‘Udyog Ratna’ award

Earlier, veteran industrialist Ratan Tata was conferred the first ever ‘Udyog Ratna’ award instituted by the Maharashtra government. The award was presented to the 85-year-old chairman emeritus of Tata Sons by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar at the industrialist’s home in Colaba, south Mumbai.

The honour comprised a shawl, a citation and a memento from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). Talking to reporters afterwards, Shinde said honouring Tata as ‘Udyog Ratna’ has enhanced the prestige of the award.