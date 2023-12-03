Budhni Election Result 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan looks to continue his winning streak at home turf

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh: Budhni Election Result 2023

Budhni Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Budhni is constituency number 156 of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency. The Budhni Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC's) or Scheduled Tribes (ST's). The voting took place on November 17, 2023 in Budhni.

Candidates in Budhni Constituency Seat 2023

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Vikram Mastal Sharma from the Congress party are the two important candidates in the Budhni constituency.

Aazad Samaj Party's (Kanshi Ram) Dinesh Azad, Right to Recall Party's (RRP) Dharmendra Singh Panwar, Gondwana Gantantra Party's (GGP) Prahalad Chaurasia, Samajwadi Party's (SP) Mahamandleswar Swami Vairagyanand and Independent candidates Abdul Rashed, Chotelal, Pramnarayan, Hemraj Pethari, Vijay Nandan and Brijmohan Dhurve are also in the fray.

What happened in Budhni in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan won the Budhni seat by defeating Congress candidate Dr Mahendra Singh Chauhan with a margin of 84,805 votes. In 2018, BJP candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan again won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Arun Subhashchandra Yadav with a margin of 58,999 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Budhni?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Sushma Swaraj was leading from the Budhni constituency. BJP candidate Ramakant Bhargava was leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

