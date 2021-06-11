Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WOODENSTREET Vastu Tips: Get THIS color painted in the temple of the house to maintain happiness and prosperity

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the choice of color in the house of worship i.e. temple in the house. One of the quieter places in the house includes the temple where we can sit comfortably in a relaxed and peaceful environment.

As soon as one enters the house of worship, positive energy is transmitted and negativity goes away automatically. To maintain this positivity, it is very important to have proper color in the house of worship.

According to Vastu, the light yellow color on the walls is considered most auspicious for the temple in the house. Apart from this, you can also get red, gerua or saffron color painted in the temple. And it is better to choose white colored stone for the floor. By adopting these Vastu tips, you will remove the Vastu defects of your temple.