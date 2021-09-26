Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Vastu Tips: Avoid building stairs in THIS direction of the house for financial benefits

Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Praksh about many ways to avoid debt and live a happy life. The right arrangement of water in the house or shop and the direction of the stairs is also helpful in getting rid of debt. Water should be arranged in the north direction in the house or shop. By arranging water in this direction, it is easy to get rid of debt quickly. Apart from water, the right direction of the stairs in the house is also beneficial in getting rid of debt.

If the stairs of your house or shop are built in the west direction or come down from the west direction, then the whole family may have to face the problem of debt. Therefore, the stairs of the house should not be built towards the west.