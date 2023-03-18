Lofoten islands to Scotland; Places that every Viking lover should visit

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Places that every Viking lover should visit

Vikings were known for their exceptional shipbuilding skills, fierce fighting abilities, and long-distance sea voyages, making them one of the most intriguing cultures in history. Their successful expeditions across the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea, reaching North America, the Middle East, and even Central Asia, were remarkable. Moreover, the popularity of numerous TV shows featuring Vikings has sparked curiosity and fascination among people to learn more about their culture and legacy. If you're interested in learning more, there are places you can visit if you are a Viking fan:

Iceland

Iceland is a place where a famous Viking named Leif Erikson lived. He is said to have visited North America long before Christopher Columbus did. People can visit the Viking World Museum in Iceland to see a replica of a ship called the Gokstad that was found in Norway. This ship, called the Icelander, sailed to New York in 2000 to celebrate Leif Erikson's voyage to North America a thousand years ago.

Ireland

The Vikings used to raid Irish monasteries and shaped some of Ireland's cities, including Dublin and Cork. Waterford, Ireland's oldest city, has a 'Viking Triangle' area, where people can see some remains of the Viking past. The Reginald's Tower in Waterford has a museum with many Viking artifacts on display.

Lofoten islands

The Lofoten Islands are home to the Lofotr Viking Museum, which is located on Vestvågøya Island in Norway. Archaeologists found the home of a Viking chieftain on this island in 1983. This home was later turned into a museum that won the European Museum of the Year award in 2013.

Scotland

The Vikings left their mark in Scotland, especially in the Western Isles where they settled. One of their towns, Stornoway, can still be seen today. There are many other examples of their influence throughout Scotland. For a unique experience, visit Jarlshof in Shetland, where you can explore a settlement that's 4,000 years old and see well-preserved Norse longhouses.

