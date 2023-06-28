Dzongri to Roopkund: 5 beautiful monsoon treks in India

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 beautiful monsoon treks in India.

Monsoon season is here and it’s time to hit the road for some epic trekking! India is full of amazing treks and trails, perfect for exploring and enjoying stunning landscapes. With the monsoon rains, trekking in India is an even more spectacular experience. Here are five of the most beautiful treks in India during the monsoon season.

Roopkund Trek, Uttarakhand

Roopkund Trek is one of the most popular treks in India. It is situated in the Garhwal Himalayan region of Uttarakhand and takes you through lush jungles, alpine meadows and glacial valleys. The Roopkund Trek takes you to a glacial lake, which is surrounded by the beautiful Himalayan peaks of Trishul and Nanda Ghunti. During the monsoon season, the region is blessed with abundant greenery and carpeted with lush flora and fauna. This trek is a great way to explore nature and get a taste of adventure.

Dzongri Trek, Sikkim

The Dzongri Trek in Sikkim offers breathtaking views of some of the highest peaks in the world including Kanchenjunga and Mt. Pandim. It also offers some of the most amazing views of lush green meadows and colourful rhododendron forests. During the monsoon season, this trek is even more spectacular as the landscape transforms into a magical wonderland filled with waterfalls, streams and cascading rivers.

Kheerganga Trek, Himachal Pradesh

Located in the Parvati Valley of Himachal Pradesh, Kheerganga Trek is a beautiful trek that takes you through dense forests, cascading waterfalls and breathtaking views of snow-clad mountains. The trek starts from Barsheni village and takes you up to an altitude of 3050 meters where you will find a natural hot spring known as Kheer Ganga. During monsoons, this area is transformed into a paradise as streams swell with fresh water and waterfalls become more powerful than ever before.

Har Ki Dun Trek, Uttarakhand

The Har Ki Dun Trek in Uttarakhand takes you through some of the most spectacular landscapes this part of India has to offer. From lush green meadows to snow-capped peaks, this trek has it all! During monsoons, this area looks even more stunning with its lush green forests filled with wildflowers and exotic birds singing sweet melodies. You will also get to witness majestic views of Mt. Swargarohini and other peaks during your journey.

Hampta Pass Trek, Himachal Pradesh

Hampta Pass Trek is one of the most popular treks in Himachal Pradesh due to its abundance of stunning landscapes, picturesque views and lush green valleys. During monsoons, this trek offers a unique experience as it passes through snow-covered meadows and mountain passes that are often enveloped in thick fog or misty clouds. This trek also offers some great opportunities for camping under the stars amidst the hills!

