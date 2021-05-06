Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COOKIEQUEENNC Mother's Day 2021: E-gifts, beauty products to plants, here are some worthy gifts to give your mom this year

Mother's Day 2021: Most often than not, a mother is taken for granted. Their love, nurturing, and support are overlooked even on a Sunday. Mothers don’t demand much, even the smallest gesture by you can bring a smile to her face. Express your love towards her by pampering her and making her feel special. This Mothers Day tries to cherish and pamper your mum, especially as you're all stuck at home. Put some thought into, and give a personal touch to, the gifts with which you intend to pamper your mother and put a smile on her face on Mother's Day which falls on May 9. While the lockdown doesn't make it easy, here are a few gifting options you can explore.

Strike a conversation

Something as simple and as meaningful as a ‘heartfelt conversation’ can bring a wide smile on your mother’s face. In normal working days, most of us often forget to sit down with our mothers and just talk. Our elders tend to feel anxious alone at home. Loneliness is proven to be a major problem in them. You can talk on any topic which you or your mother would want to, like their college days, favourite memories, cooking, gardening, your childhood or theirs, etc. Basically, anything that both of you can talk hours on.

Relax, rejuvenate, rest together

In the present times, it is very important to have a relaxed mind, away from anxiety. You can look up for some exercises, meditation videos or download apps that have guided meditation to help relieve stress and anxiety. An hour of these exercises and yoga can stimulate physical and mental health, immunity and improve their sleep cycle.

Gift your mother ‘me-time’

Help your mother revive a hobby that she has long forgotten. Help her invest some time in activities that make her happy. Bring out those old photo albums and encourage her to relive those moments.

Cook her favourite meal

Let’s turn the tables this time. Pamper your mother by making relish her favourite food. Cook a special meal for her and decorate your balcony with fairy lights along with some of her favourite music in the background. This way you would not only make her feel special but you would also spend some quality time with her.

E-gifts for her

An E-Gift voucher for your mother from her favourite brand would not only add the personalized touch but would also give her the freedom to pick the gift of their own choice.

Fun Activities Together

Re-create yours and your mum's most treasured picture and relive that joyous moment. This activity will throw you back to the best times of your life and for a brief moment you will be able to time-travel. Or you could create your favourite picture of your mom and surprise her with the nostalgia of that era.

Make a scrapbook

If you are into film or photography, try your hand at putting together a scrapbook documenting all the amazing moments you have shared with your mom. This one might take a little bit of planning if you do not have a ton of photos already, but once you have the materials you need, you can create a unique and thoughtful gift. It is also the perfect thing to send to your mom if you are not together in the quarantine.

-With IANS inputs