Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Wishes, HD Images, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Status

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti and Bhadra Sankranti, the day marks the celebration of the birth of Lord Vishwakarma, the son of Lord Brahma and chief architect of the world. He built the holy city of Dwarka, where Lord Krishna ruled and also the Maya Sabha of the Pandavas. In Hindu mythology, Vishwakarma is depicted with four hands holding a book, a scale, measuring tape, and pot. He was also considered to be the creator of many magnificent weapons for the gods and thus is also known as the divine carpenter. He is mentioned in the Rig Veda and is credited with Sthapatya Veda, the science of mechanics and architecture. This year, Vishwakarma Puja falls on September 17 on the auspicious occasion of Kanya Sankranti.

On Vishwakarma Puja, devotees across various states will organize puja in their respective offices, factories, and industrial areas to pay respect to the Lord. On the auspicious occasion, here are wishes, quotes, messages to share with your loved ones.

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Wishes and Greetings

— May this Vishwakarma puja bring you everything you desire and everything you dream of. May success accompany you in every step that you take. Have a blessed Happy Vishwakarma Puja or Lord Vishwakarma Puja 2022

— Lord Vishwakarma always be with you! Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022

— The creator of machine & tools is known to all, let’s pray & say loudly “sri sri Vishwakarma Baba ki jai” Wish you a happy celebration of Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022 to all!

— On this auspicious day, may you be blessed with skills and creativity. Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022 to all friends.

— May Lord Vishwakarma – the deity of all craftsman and architects endow upon you his virtue and goodwill. Happy Vishwakarma Day 2022.

— Vishwakarma ki jyoti se noor miltahaisbke dilon ko surur milta hai, jobhi Naam Leta hai Vishwakarma Ka kuch na kuch zarror milta hai

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: HD Images, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

