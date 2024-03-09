Miss World 2024: Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova wins coveted 71st crown in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszková wins 71st Miss World pageant.

Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova won the coveted Miss World 2024 crown at a grand event in Mumbai at the Jio World Convention Centre. Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska from Poland, last year's winner, crowned her successor in a grand ceremony at the Jio World Centre in BKC, Mumbai. The first runner-up of the pageant is Lebanon's Yasmina Zaytoun. The magnificent 71st Miss World 2024 in India highlighted the grace, beauty, and abilities of women from throughout the globe. The finalists competed in various categories including the Q&A round before the winner of the Miss World 2024 was revealed.

The 71st Miss World 2024 in India has generated a lot of enthusiasm and anticipation because of the country's tradition of producing excellent beauty queens. The event had been highly anticipated by both competitors and spectators since it was more than just a beauty pageant—rather, it was a celebration of womanhood and diversity. Indian designer Archana Kochhar styled and designed all the outfits for the Miss World 2024 contestants using special silk fabric.

Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde were among the 12-member panel of judges for the 71st Miss World competition. Other judges were the CEO of Miss World Organisation Julia Evelyn Morley CBE, Amruta Fadnavis, Sajid Nadiadwala, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV, Jamil Said, and Vineet Jain. Former Miss World contestants were also there on the panel including Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

The Miss World 2024 event had been co-hosted by former Miss World, Megan Young and renowned Indian film director, Karan Johar. Meanwhile, Indian singers Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar graced the stage with their spectacular performance.

About 120 contestants from various countries have participated in the Miss World 2024 contest. Miss India Sini Shetty represented India this time. Manushi Chhillar won the Miss World title in 2017. India hosted the Miss World event after 27 years almost.

