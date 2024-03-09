71st Miss World 2024: India to host the pageant after 27 years

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MISS WORLD India to host Miss World event after 27 years.

India is hosting Miss World after 27 years, the name of the new Miss World 2024 will be revealed today in Mumbai. Manushi Chhillar won the title in 2017 and this time Sini Shetty is representing India.

Miss World is an international beauty competition which started in 1951. In this competition, women from different countries participate representing their countries. Today, it is the finale of the 71st Miss World in Mumbai. The red carpet has been decorated in Mumbai. As the evening began, the panel of judges and many celebrities from the film industry arrived to watch the competition. Rajat Sharma, the chairman and chief editor of India TV, is one of the 12 panel list's judges. Harbhajan Singh, a former Indian cricket player, is reportedly one of the judges as well. Actors Pooja Hegde and Kriti Sanon are two more judges. Including Julia Morley, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Amruta Fadnavis are the panel's judges.

The 71st Miss World 2024 contest will be co-hosted by Megan Young, a former Miss World, and Karan Johar. Meanwhile, tonight's performances feature performers like Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar.

There will be 3 rounds for the candidates in this competition, which they have to pass. The beauty, confidence and intelligence level of the applicant will be tested in the competition. This year it is a matter of great pride for us because the 71st Miss World pageant has been organised in India.

About 120 contestants from various countries have participated in the Miss World 2024 contest. Miss India Sini Shetty is representing India this time. India last hosted it in 1996 and in 2017 Manushi Chhillar won the Miss World title.

The Miss World 2024 crowning event will be held at the Jio World Convention Center on March 9 at 7:30 pm (2 pm GMT). SonyLiv will stream the event live. Additionally, you may keep up with the latest news on the Miss World organisation's social media accounts and website, missworld.com.

