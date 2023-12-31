Happy New Year: Raise a toast to welcome 2024 at these places in Delhi-NCR on New Year's Eve

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Welcome 2024 at these places in Delhi-NCR.

With these holiday specials from the greatest cafés, bars, and restaurants in Delhi, New Year's is sure to be made tempting, from exclusive deals to mouthwateringly delectable special menus. With this year's carefully chosen New Year's offers, this guide will take you on an exciting journey combining gastronomy and libations all at once.

Sip, clank and raise a toast to welcome 2024 at these places on New Year's Eve.

Andaz, Aerocity Delhi

Glamourous Farewell to 2023: Step into a culinary carnival this New Year's Eve at Annamaya! Delight in a diverse buffet featuring an array of flavours, from the richness of Mughlai cuisine to the tradition of Roasted Holiday Tom Turkey. Explore European delicacies like Pan Roasted Quail with potato fondant and savour Chicken Cacciatora's aromatic blend. And don't miss our Chef's Special, Spaghetti alla Agnello alla scottadito, Roman style grill herb marinated Lamb Chops. Experience a frenzy of gourmet delights as we bid farewell to the year in style! What’s Special - Experience an evening styled after The Great Gatsby, perfectly matched to your Andaz vibe. Step into 2024 dancing to the unstoppable beats of our non-stop DJ.

The Piano Man

Dive into the rhythm of festivity as The Piano Man beckons you to an unparalleled New Year's celebration. The night pulsates with live music that transcends mere entertainment. It's an immersive experience where every note resonates with the promise of a vibrant and tuneful journey into the New Year. Be prepared to be serenaded by talented musicians who transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. Bid farewell to 2023 and welcome 2024 with the warmth of musical celebrations. But the magic doesn't stop at the music; it extends to the palate with The Piano Man's astonishing Eurasian cuisine.

Uncultured Cafe Bar, Sky Culture

Welcome to the Uncultured Cafe's New Year Extravaganza! Our chefs have put together a festive menu that embraces the spirit of the season in the most unpretentious and downright delicious way possible. Our New Year special includes - Assorted Sushi, Assorted Pizza, Mezze Platter, Cajun Fried Vegetables, Cigar Rolls, Thai Basil Cottage Cheese in vegetarian and Assorted Sushi, Assorted Pizza, Chilli Chicken, Mezze Platter, Chicken Tikka and Chicken 65 in non-vegetarian.

Bira 91 Taproom

Indulge in our exclusive Winter Menu curated by Chef Vicky Ratnani, a celebration of seasonal flavours harmoniously paired with Bira 91 beers. From enticing Mozza Sticks Nibbles to hearty Chicken Pot Pie and delightful Jingle All The Way desserts, experience a culinary journey like no other. Each dish thoughtfully paired with a specific brew creates an extraordinary blend of tastes. Join us for an Ultimate NYE Celebration at Bira 91 Taproom outlets featuring live band performances and DJs, adding a rhythmic vibe to your New Year's Eve. Check out our attached New Year's Eve calendar for specific event details, including the lineup at Cyber Hub, DLF Avenue Saket, and Koramangala.

Cafe Grumpee

Experience a symphony of flavours with Cafe Grumpee's New Year's curated menu. Start with personalized Eggs, then choose between classic Minestrone or Broccoli Crème Soup. Indulge in The Hulk, their Avocado Toast rendition, and relish options like Burrata or Avocado Salad. Vegetarians can opt for Truffle Mac & Cheese or Roast Vegetable Plate, while non-vegetarians can savour Burgers or BBQ Chicken Breasts. Finish with Ice Cream or Espresso Rum Dark Chocolate Mousse. Reserve your spot for an unforgettable Grumpee New Year's experience!

The Beer Cafe's

Meticulously curated Winter Menu, a tribute to life's finer pleasures. Indulge in Winter Elixirs, handcrafted cocktails that embody the season's essence, while Liquid Ensembles offer diverse liquor bundles for a delightful evening with friends. Complement your libations with Culinary Companions, grilled and seasonal items enhancing the flavours of beverages. This sensory expedition isn't just culinary; it's a chance to create lasting memories with loved ones. Experience PAN India Execution, an Immersive Menu, and Cozy Winter Elixirs in The Beer Cafe's Winter Soiree Campaign.

Tapas, at Jaypee Vasant Continental

Tapas is thrilled to announce an exclusive New Year's Extravaganza, promising an evening of opulence and revelry. Experience a gastronomic journey with their specially curated New Year's Menu and Gala Buffet. Each dish is crafted to delight your taste buds and elevate your celebration to new heights. Immerse yourself in the dazzling lights as you sip on exquisite cocktails and welcome 2024 with flair in their Neon Bar theme set up. You can sip on sophistication with their premium beverage selection complementing your celebration, whether you prefer classic cocktails or trendy concoctions.

Harajuku Tokyo Café

The 100-seater café is adorned with distinctive design elements, including a remarkable 72-foot-long sushi conveyor belt, a robotic DJ, and private dining booths inspired by various food districts of Tokyo. Catering to aficionados of Japanese graphic novels, the café features a sprawling 35-foot Manga library with over 100 titles, adding a touch of Japanese pop culture to the ambience. With its unique offerings and immersive atmosphere, Harajuku Tokyo Café at M3M stands as a testament to the brand's commitment to culinary excellence and cultural enrichment. This New Year enjoy unlimited food and beverage at just INR 3495 + tax, along with a special DJ and karaoke.

