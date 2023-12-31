Happy New Year 2024: Five amazing tips to get rid of hangover after New Year's Eve party

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to get rid of hangover after New Year's party.

As we start the new year and leave 2023 behind, many people will be partying with their families. They will have tasty food to eat and special drinks for everyone to enjoy. But, when you go to New Year's Eve parties and enjoy a lot of things there, many times on January 1st you wake up with head pain. Also, your tummy feels bad and overall the next day it leaves feelings like "Oh why did I do that". Yes, we are talking about the scary hangover.

But fear not, my friends! As we enter 2024, we have compiled five amazing tips to help you get rid of that hangover and start the new year on a positive note. So let's dive in and learn how to bid farewell to hangovers and say hello to a happy new year!

Stay hydrated

One of the main reasons for a hangover is dehydration. Alcohol is a diuretic, which means it makes you urinate more frequently and can lead to dehydration. This can cause headaches, dizziness, and fatigue. So, make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the night and before going to bed. It's also a good idea to have a glass of water in between alcoholic beverages to help prevent dehydration.

After waking up with a hangover, continue to hydrate yourself by drinking lots of water or sports drinks that contain electrolytes. This will help replenish the fluids lost during excessive drinking and alleviate some of the hangover symptoms.

Eat a nutritious breakfast

After a night of heavy drinking, you may wake up feeling nauseous and with low blood sugar levels. Eating a nutritious breakfast can help replenish your body's nutrients and stabilise your blood sugar levels.

Avoid greasy or fatty foods as they can further upset your stomach. Instead, opt for foods that are high in protein and complex carbohydrates such as eggs, oatmeal, or a smoothie with fruits and vegetables. These foods will provide your body with the essential vitamins and minerals it needs to recover from a hangover.

Take a pain reliever

If you wake up with a pounding headache, you may be tempted to reach for a pain reliever. While this can help alleviate the discomfort, it's essential to choose the right medication. Avoid any medications that contain acetaminophen (such as Tylenol) as it can cause liver damage when mixed with alcohol.

Instead, opt for ibuprofen or aspirin, which can help reduce inflammation and relieve headaches. Make sure to follow the recommended dosage on the label and never take medication on an empty stomach.

Get some rest

After a night of partying, your body needs time to recover and recharge. So, if possible, try to schedule some downtime on New Year's Day and get some rest. Sleep will not only help you feel better physically, but it can also improve your mood and mental alertness.

If you have plans for the day, try to limit your activities and take frequent breaks to allow your body to recuperate. And remember, it's okay to cancel plans or reschedule them for another day if you feel too unwell.

Try natural remedies

Various natural remedies have been used for centuries to cure hangovers and alleviate their symptoms. Here are a few that you can try:

Ginger: This powerful root has anti-inflammatory properties and can help soothe nausea and upset stomachs. You can drink ginger tea or chew on a piece of ginger to reap its benefits.

Coconut water: As mentioned earlier, dehydration is one of the main causes of a hangover. Drinking coconut water can help replenish electrolytes and rehydrate your body.

Honey: This natural sweetener contains fructose, which helps your body metabolize alcohol faster. You can mix honey with warm water or tea and drink it to soothe a headache.

Peppermint: This herb has been used for centuries to treat digestive issues. Drinking peppermint tea or inhaling peppermint essential oil can help relieve nausea and stomach discomfort.

