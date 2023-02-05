Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: Quotes by the spiritual saint that will change your views on life

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: Quotes by the saint

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: Guru Ravidas was a saint and a poet. He worked towards reforming society and removing the barriers posed by the caste system in India. Born in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Guru Ravidas' reform measures and spiritual teachings during the Bhakti Movement, nudged people to battle the caste system that was deeply entrenched in Indian society. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, we take a look at his most popular quotes that will change the way you look at life.

Guru Ravidas quotes in English

-- Everyday is a new beginning, there is sunrise and sunset too, life goes on, people around us also go far away from us, and till today no one could escape from death. If there is anything true in the world, it is God and death.

-- We should not understand any difference between water and its waves in the same way you and God both are not different.

-- If you can’t do good for someone, then take care that you don’t harm anyone unknowingly. If you can’t become a flower, at least don’t spread thorns in someone's way.

-- Always sing true songs of the Lord, chant the name of the Lord, become His servant, that is, the servants of the Lord.

-- Have this faith in the heart for God that you are showing us the light of wisdom and turning us away from the ignorance of foolishness.

