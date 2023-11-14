Bikanervala Kedarnath Aggarwal dies, 5 things to know about him

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Kedarnath Aggarwal

Lala Kedarnath Aggarwal, the founder of the popular snacks and sweets brand Bikanervala, passed away on Monday. He was 86. The Bikanervala team issued an official statement and condoled his death.

The statement read that Kakaji's death marked the end of an era that has enriched palates and touched countless lives, The Indian Express reported. The group's Managing Director Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said, "Kakaji’s departure is not just a loss to Bikanervala; it’s a void in the culinary landscape. His vision and leadership will forever guide our culinary journey."

5 things to know about Kedarnath Aggarwal

The genius behind the popular brand, Kakaji, once sold rasgullas and bhujia in buckets in old Delhi. Aggarwal was a resident of Bikaner and his family ran a sweet shop in the city since 1905. The shop was called Bikaner Namkeen Bhandar and would sell a variety of snacks and sweets. In the early 50s, Kedarnath Aggarwal migrated to Delhi with his brother Satyanarayan Aggarwal and introduced his family legacy to old Delhi. But, things didn't change overnight and the Aggarwal brothers had to sell bhujia and rasgulla in the streets of old Delhi. After getting recognition, the Aggarwal Brothers opened a shop in Chandni Chowk and used their family recipes like Moong Dal Halwa, Kaju Katli, Bikaneri Bhujia, and others.

Cut to 2023, Bikanervala is a go-to place for every household. Be it Diwali or Holi, their sweets and snacks are a must-have. Bikanervala has now over 60 outlets in India and countries like the USA, Singapore, the UAE, Nepal, and New Zealand.

Also Read: Diwali leftovers: 5 easy ways you can recycle your mithai in yummy treats

Read More Lifestyle News