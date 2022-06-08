Wednesday, June 08, 2022
     
Boho tops to dresses, super trendy Summer outfits under Rs 1599

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 08, 2022 15:51 IST
Super trendy Summer outfits
Image Source : BOSTREET

Super trendy Summer outfits

Fashion trends change very frequently and for college going girls, it becomes a part of their personality to be updated with the latest trends in the market. From boho styles to skinny or wide-legged jeans, whatever is in trend should be in their cupboards. If it is below Rs 1599, then it is a big steal for the GenZ. Fashion apparel brand BoStreet has launched a special collection for young girls who want to make that first impression in college. Let's have a look-

Boho Tops

Win over your day with some flowy blouses. They are easy to carry and look amazing when paired with basic high waisted jeans or shorts. Add in chic flats & a backpack to complete the look and you are ready to Kill!! These boho styles start at Rs.700.

India Tv - Boho Tops

Image Source : BOSTREET

Boho Tops

Crop tops

Graphic crop tees, bandeau, strap tops or crop shrugs can all totally qualify as the ‘not so basic’ college styles. Style them with flared or wide legged denims or statement trainers to make it a go-to back to college style.  Add in some gold accessories to turn this into a statement look and add some oomph. Get these styles starting at Rs.640

India Tv - Crop tops

Image Source : BOSTREET

Crop tops

Dresses

Dresses qualify as the most comfortable, easy to style, easier to carry kinda piece of clothing for your college! BoStreet’s dress collection boasts of some better than basics. Choose from tiered ginghams, button-down linens wrapped florals or smocked bodycons and bring back chic to a casual look. Hang in a tote bag to fit your college world, slip into a flat and head straight to class. Shop them starting from Rs.950

India Tv - Dresses

Image Source : BOSTREET

Dresses

Jeans 

Go flared or go home this season, at least when choosing your denim. Trend forecast suggests wide legs, bell bottoms & straight fits denims are a perfect option for your first day at college. A fitted cropped tank top, white trainers, gold hoops & retro glasses will definitely make you the talk of your squad. Shop bottoms starting from Rs.1100

India Tv - Jeans

Image Source : BOSTREET

Jeans 

With styles that make you wanna Binge fashion on BoStreet, build your Back To College wardrobe now, under Rs.1599. 

