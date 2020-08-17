Image Source : WIKIPEDIA/AMAZON Got a young reader at home? Here are 5 fun and entertaining kid-friendly comics

Unlike adults, young ones are visual learners. Easily-accessible digital comics with vibrant pictures and relatable story-lines are the definite way to go. Check out these super-fun kids’ magazines that are sure to keep the little ones engaged!



1) Champak

The beloved classic has been around for ages and continues to delight kids with simple stories, quizzes, science experiments, craft activities, and more. The digital version also has some hilarious videos for kids to enjoy. They’ll never get bored when Champak is around! The comic can be accessed on the Champak app and Magzter app, available for iOS and Android devices.



2) Tinkle

Another quintessential kids’ comic, Tinkle has been the pulse of young readers for decades! And now, the comic is bringing a lovable new friend – Titoo! A digital comic adaptation of POGO’s all-new animated show ‘Titoo – Har Jawaab Ka Sawaal Hu', this e-comic follows the witty 8-year-old who is a troublemaker but with a heart of gold! Check out his light-hearted escapades, coming to Tinkle straight every 15 days, starting 3rd August 2020. The comic can be accessed on the Tinkle, Amar Chitra Katha app and Magzter app, available for iOS and Android devices.



3) Katha Kids

The amusing magazine for kids of all ages presents a mix of familiar mythological tales, folktales, and engrossing originals. Created by individuals who are passionate about regaling kids with interesting stories, the magazine also has an app that brings stories to life with voiceover narration and colorful pictures. The magazine is available on the Kids Katha app, available for iOS and Android devices.



4) Highlights Genies

There isn’t a better way or more entertaining way for newly independent readers to practice that with Highlights Genies. The early-childhood magazine features large text and ample pictures that are perfect for new readers. This comic also offers everything from puzzles to interesting craft activities to keep them hooked.



5) Gokulam

Gokulam has always been the first option for quick, educative reads. It is a compilation of informative articles on health, history, science, etc, and also offers puzzles, games, experiments, and more to quench the inquisitive minds of young readers. The magazine is available on Gokulam app and Magzter app, available for iOS and Android devices.

