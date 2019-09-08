Sunday, September 08, 2019
     
Vastu Tips: Know why you should keep gas and oven in East

As per Vastu Shastra, kitchen should always be made in Southeast or East and gas, oven, etc should be placed in East direction.

India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 08, 2019 8:11 IST
Representative News Image

Vastu tips for kitchen

Vastu Tip, if followed properly can bring peace and prosperity in your life. Vastu Shastra should be followed even during construction and arranging kitchen. In last segment, we informed you that kitchen should be in Southeast as it is considered the direction of Agni Dev or East. 

Now, we will tell you where to place gas, burner and over and which direction is beneficial. Keep all these on a slab in such a position that while cooking you face East direction. Meanwhile, keep the fridge in West and heater in Southeast direction. On the other hand, washbasin should be in Northeast direction. At the same time, mixer and toaster should be placed in Northwest.

One thing you should always remember is that never construct kitchen directly above or below prayer room, bedroom, toilet or bathroom.

