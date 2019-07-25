Vastu Tips: Keep entrance of your shop in these directions to bring wealth and success

Vastu tips for Shops

Vastu Tips for Shop: We have already told you about the vastu tips that you should keep in mind for your shop. Here are more tips you should take care of when you buy a shop especially about its entrance. Acharya Indu Prakash reveals that if the shop has its entrance in the north or east direction, it is considered the most profitable. These directions are considered the best and help in the growth of your business. If the entrance of the shop is in the east direction, profits are bound to come. If the entrance is in North direction, money and fame follow. Acharya Indu Prakash has guided you about having the entrance at the east and north directions today, wait till tomorrow when he will reveal more details about the South and West directions.