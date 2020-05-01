Image Source : PIXABAY Horoscope Today May 1, 2020: Taurus, Aries, Leo, Virgo know your astrology prediction for the day

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell. Check out today's astrology predictions for May 1, 2020 by expert astrologer Acharya Indu Prakash here.

Aries - You will benefit from getting a big offer. There will be more sweetness in your relationship with your spouse. You will think of doing something new. You will also get success in this. Meeting an experienced person will benefit you. Officers will be happy with your work. You will spend a good time with children in the evening. Day is going to be good for Lovmatus. Apply saffron tilak on the forehead, all problems will be solved.

Taurus - Happiness will come in the family. If you get good news from somewhere, there will be an atmosphere of celebration in the family. People doing medical related business of this amount will get more money than expected. Your popularity will increase at the social level. The advice of parents in some work will be beneficial for you. Your relations with your brothers and sisters will improve. If you are thinking of completing any important work, it will be completed. Your health will be fit and fine. Take blessings by touching a girl's feet, the day will be good.

Gemini - Your confidence will increase. You will be a little worried due to slow business pace. Will spend happy moments with family members. Your interest in spirituality will increase. Spend time with family Your health will be better. People doing office work at home will get help from a colleague. Relationship with brother will improve. Happiness will come in the life of married people. Read Hanuman Chalisa, all wishes will be fulfilled.

Cancer sign - You can gain money due to hard work. You will be happy by spending time with children. You will better fulfill family responsibilities. Students of this amount will make up their mind to prepare for any competitive exam. Unmarried people will get marriage proposals. Spouse will be influenced by your behavior. Today, touch the feet of the elders in the family and seek blessings, success will continue throughout the day.

Leo sign - Happiness will increase at the family level. You will get angry on small things, it will be beneficial for you to control your anger. New friends will be made on social site. Today, we will make a new plan to do our new tasks. You will get to learn a lot of new things. You should be careful about your health. The ongoing rift between Lovemates will end today. Chant the Gayatri Mantra, there will be intellectual development.

Virgo Horoscope - All your work will be completed in time. There will be a plan to watch a movie at home with the family. You will get support of spouse in works, which will please your mind. The people of this amount who are doing government jobs, ie government jobs, are expected to be promoted. Your happy behavior will create a happy atmosphere at home. Today some complicated matters will be solved. You will be successful in handling domestic work. Light a lamp of ghee in the temple of the house, the economic situation will be strong. |

Libra zodiac - you will get positive response from the official category. Parental support will be obtained. Today you will feel laziness and tiredness due to irregular routine. Increments and promotions are being made in the job. A situation like overconfidence can occur, you should avoid it. When speaking to someone, keep restraint on speech. The day is going to be good for Lovematus. Perform Aarti of Goddess Sita and Shri Ram at home with family, sweetness will increase in married life.

Scorpio - You will be successful in making any new plan. Your financial condition will be better than before. You will get support of spouse in any particular work. Today is going to be beneficial for the media people. Some people will need some kind of help from you. Today there will be new ways to move forward. Students will get the support of teachers by phone. Keep water for birds in an earthen pot, troubles will be eliminated.

Sagittarius - You will feel energized. Everyday tasks will be completed without any hindrance. Honesty with your partner will be beneficial for you. Today, any effort made for some work will be successful. You will be very successful in expressing your views and making others agree on your ideas. The day is going to be good for the students. Today is going to be normal for Lovematus. Chant the mantra 11 times, you will get rid of the problems related to Venus.

Capricorn - The more you try to give good direction to your work, the better it will be for you. You should be patient. Students of this amount need to work a little more in studies. Spouse will appreciate your feelings, which will bring more sweetness in your relationships. Today is going to be a good day in terms of health. Exercising regularly will keep you fit. Do sandalwood tilak, the mind will be happy the whole day.

Aquarius - Sums are being made to benefit you suddenly. Somewhere the money lent will be returned. Students of this zodiac will get the full results of their hard work. Also, the result of any competitive exam will come in your favor. New sources of income will emerge. Before working on a new project, it will be beneficial for you to get advice from people knowing about that subject. Perform Maa Durga Aarti, success will kiss your feet.

Pisces - You will be full of enthusiasm. The atmosphere of your home will be pleasant. You will do all the hard work. Your hard work will also bring color. Relationships with your spouse will be stronger. People involved in creative works will benefit. There will be newness in the relationship of Lovemates. Family will get support in your work. Parental support will continue in the works. The day is going to be good for the students. ॐ Chant Namah Shivaya Mantra 21 times, family relationships will be strong.

